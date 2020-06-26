A driver struck a medical building in Sandy Springs’ Medical Center area June 26, leaving a nurse with minor injuries, according to police.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, the driver was attempting to park at the Centre Point complex operated by Northside Hospital at 1100 Johnson Ferry Road. Instead of hitting the brakes, the driver hit the accelerator and crashed into the building, according to SSPD.

The vehicle crashed into the Eye Surgery Center of Georgia, operated by Georgia Eye Partners, according to SSPD.

No charges were immediately filed as the crash appeared to be accidental, according to SSPD spokesperson Sgt. Salvador Ortega.