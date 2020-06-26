The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 180 new COVID-19 diagnoses between June 24 and June 26 update reports from the Fulton County Board of Health. The 14-day trend was upward in both cities.

As of June 26, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 2,885 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 2,738 on June 24. Sandy Springs had 622 diagnoses, up from 589. Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 45.9% of the total, and Sandy Springs remains in third place with 9.9% of the total.

The 14-day trend in new COVID-19 in each city is charted in the report, calculated by comparing the 14 days preceding the previous seven days with the 14-day period before that. In Atlanta, the 14-day trend rose by 56.7% and in Sandy Springs the 14-day trend was up by 54.9%.

To view the full reports, see the county website here.

It is unclear whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 957 cases and their home city was unknown in 610 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis.

The statistics for local ZIP codes in the June 26 report had unexplained discrepancies, with all but one showing a decrease in the number of cases, but also a percentage increase in cases, and no note that there had been “data cleaning” or other corrections. The report also showed a spike in the number of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which went from 300 in the June 24 report to 957 in the current report.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of June 26 was 6,285, up from 5,959 on June 24. Of those, 311 are reported as having died. About 16.4% of patients were hospitalized and about 4.9% died. Countywide, residents and staff of long-term care facilities account for about 19% of diagnoses and 48% of deaths.