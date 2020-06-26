The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

June 26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., under Ga. 400 closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

June 26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road eastbound closed.

June 26-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

June 26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Mount Vernon Highway and Abernathy Road, one right lane.

June 26-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Spalding Drive and Hammond Drive, various lanes.

July 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

June 26-28, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., and June 28-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive closed.

June 29-July 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

July 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

June 26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

June 26-July 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

June 26-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

On June 26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., the Ga. 400 northbound ramp to Abernathy Road westbound will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On June 26-28, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., and June 28-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Glenridge Drive between Glenforest Road and Johnson Ferry Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On June 29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On July 1, 1:30 to 2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Riverside Drive and Glenridge Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On July 1, 1:30 to 2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On July 1, 1:30 to 2 p.m., Ga. 400 southbound ramp to I-285 westbound at Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On July 1, 1:30 to 2 p.m., Ga. 400 northbound ramp to I-285 westbound at Johnson Ferry Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On July 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.