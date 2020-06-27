A water main break on Georgia Tech’s campus on June 27 left large sections of Atlanta without service. A boil-water advisory was in effect for customers with service while repairs continued, according to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The city of Sandy Springs receives water service from the city of Atlanta, but the initial boil-water advisory was not in effect in Sandy Springs, according to city spokesperson Sharon Kraun. Sandy Springs gets most of its water from a different plant in Johns Creek.

The break occurred at Hemphill Avenue and Ferst Drive, according to the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management. Bottoms declared the boil-water advisory around 1:30 p.m.

Initial communications about the break were chaotic, with the Watershed Management website crashing and many residents on social media saying the department’s phone number disconnected when called. Bottoms said on Twitter that a boil-water advisory was in effect, while the city and Watershed Management accounts only said that an advisory was forthcoming.

Under a boil-water advisory, anyone with water service is advised to boil tap water for 1 minute before using it for any drinking, cooking and tooth-brushing. Using bottled water is another option.

Update: This story has been updated with information about Sandy Springs.