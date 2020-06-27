Families can once again enjoy free outdoor movie nights at Brookhaven Park — but this time in their cars.

At dusk on July 9 and 10, Brookhaven is reviving its “Movie Under the Stars” series as a drive-in event because of COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions.

The 2019 Dreamworks animated film “Abominable” will play both nights.

The city will close Brookhaven Park, located at 4158 Peachtree Road, for the event and only allow vehicles into the area through the Osborne Road entrance.

The event is limited to the first 50 cars, and the city recommends that attendees drive in from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

The cars will be in 15-foot spaces with 6 feet between the vehicles. The city requests that moviegoers remain within their allotted car space.

No pedestrian traffic will be allowed inside the park during the event.