Dunwoody’s Economic Development Department hopes to encourage outdoor dining at local restaurants in the pandemic distancing period with a painted picnic table project.

To promote outdoor dining, the city is asking community groups to paint picnic tables donated by Home Depot and will give them to local restaurants that need the extra seating.

“We see this as a creative way to engage the community and support local businesses,” said Economic Development Director Michael Starling in a press release. “We hope the painted picnic tables will help more restaurants and customers embrace outdoor dining.”

Home Depot donated 24 picnic tables as well as primer, brushes and buckets.

The Dunwoody Fine Arts Association, CREATE Dunwoody, the Dunwoody High School National Art Honor Society and artists from the Spruill Center for the Arts and the Dunwoody Preservation trust have already volunteered to give the tables some flair.

Restaurants Vino Venue, Crema Espresso Gourmet and NFA Burger, as well as Perimeter Mall shops, have signed onto the project.

NFA Burger founder Billy Kramer also donated paints.

Before restaurants can sign up for a painted table, they have to apply for a free, temporary outdoor restaurant permit that allows restaurants to set up tables in common areas or parking lots. Tables must be 6 feet apart.

“It will allow the restaurants to actually expand their seating without any expense,” said Mayor Lynn Deutsch during the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber’s Return to the Perimeter series on June 25.

If any restaurants or community organizations would like to be involved in the project, they can email Rosemary Watts, Dunwoody’s business retention manager, at rosemary.watts@dunwoodyga.gov.

Deutsch said the city wants to put clusters of picnic tables in some common outdoor areas so residents can pick up food from any surrounding restaurant and still eat outside.

The city has done other initiatives during the pandemic, such as the creating a “Restaurant Passport” for residents to check off different places from which they bought take-out or delivery and naming June “Restaurant Revamp Month” to encourage support for local restaurants.