Fulton County has issued the 2020 property tax assessment notices by mail or email.

The notices are not tax bills. They show the Board of Assessors’ calculation of the property value on which taxes are based, as of Jan. 1.

According to a county press release, homeowners will also see homestead exemptions reflected on their notice of assessment. Depending on where the property is located, property owners will see exemptions for the county, the Fulton County or Atlanta school system, and the cities for which Fulton County issues tax bills. Residents who do not have homestead exemptions in place may apply online for exemptions that will take effect in 2021.

Property owners have 45 days from the date of their notice to file an appeal if they disagree with the assessment.

During the pandemic, the county is urging property owners to file appeals online. However, offices are open with limited staffing for in-person appeals by appointment. For more information, call 404-612-6440 or see fultonassessor.org.