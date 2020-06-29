Brookhaven Police have charged a man with attempting to set fire to a marked police car June 28.

Spencer Klene, a 28-year-old Atlanta resident, is charged with two felonies of criminal attempt to commit arson and criminal attempt to interfere with government property, according to a Brookhaven Police Department press release. He is also charged with loitering and prowling and public drunkenness misdemeanors.

An off-duty BPD officer allegedly saw Klene trying to open the police car, which was parked in a residential parking deck at Town Brookhaven complex at 4330 Peachtree Road, while holding a gasoline canister, according to the release. He allegedly also had paper towels and a lighter.

Klene was transported to the DeKalb County Jail. BPD is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to call the department at 404-637-0600.