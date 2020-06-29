“Food that Rocks” will celebrate restaurants in Sandy Springs a bit differently this year because of COVID-19, asking residents to dine out at their favorite neighborhood spots and vote for favorite dishes.

For four years, Food That Rocks was an in-person event in one place, but instead the organizers plan a week-long event during a “Salute to Sandy Springs” promotion July 4-10. Restaurant patrons who participate have a chance to win prizes and gift cards.

The restaurants and food shops retain 100% of the revenue from the week-long event, which is designed to support local restaurants, their chefs and staff.

Foodies from not just Sandy Springs, but across Atlanta and the southeast are encouraged to dine-in, order delivery or to-go meals from the “Salute to Sandy Springs” menu items from participating restaurants. Diners are then asked to cast a vote for their favorites at the Food That Rocks website.

Restaurant patrons who want to show additional support for these local businesses can post on social media using #FoodThatRocksATL and @FoodThatRocksATL. Organizers will pick winners from participants who post and tag at random for gift cards and culinary prizes.

The winning menu items in the “Best Of” competition will be announced on July 17.

Food That Rocks plans to feed front-line Sandy Springs healthcare workers at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital, Northside Hospital and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.For more information see the website at foodthatrocks.org.

Participating restaurants and shops include:

Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Henri’s Bakery

Casi Cielo

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

Southern Bistro

Bishoku

Subzero

Huey Luey’s

Clean Juice

City BBQ

Crab404

Subway

Springs Cinema & Taphouse

Boru Boru

LemonShark Poké

Hudson Grille

Hearth Pizza