The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 206 new COVID-19 diagnoses between June 26 and June 29 update reports from the Fulton County Board of Health. The 14-day trend was up over 100% in both cities and in all of the main local ZIP codes.

As of June 29, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 3,043 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 2,885 on June 26. Sandy Springs had 670 diagnoses, up from 622. Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 45.8% of the total, and Sandy Springs moved up to second place with 10.1% of the total.

The 14-day trend in new COVID-19 in each city is charted in the report, calculated by comparing the 14 days preceding the previous seven days with the 14-day period before that. In Atlanta, the 14-day trend rose by 110.5% and in Sandy Springs the 14-day trend was up by 103.6%.

To view the full reports, see the county website here.

It is unclear whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 957 cases and their home city was unknown in 327 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis.

The statistics for local ZIP codes in the June 26 report had unexplained discrepancies. The June 29 report appears to be at least internally consistent on its ZIP code statistics.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of June 29 was 6,643, up from 6,285 on June 26. Of those, 311 are reported as having died. About 16% of patients were hospitalized and about 4.7% died. Countywide, residents and staff of long-term care facilities account for about 19% of diagnoses and 57% of deaths.

The number of total diagnosed cases in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs between the June 26 and June 29 reports were as follows. The 14-day trend was up in all of the ZIP codes.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: Total: 211 (up from 145)

30326: Total: 47 (up from 39)

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: Total: 171 (up from 136)

30350: Total: 187 (up from 149)

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: Total: 134 (down from 101)

30342: Total: 323 (up from 258)