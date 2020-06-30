Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has reissued three administrative orders to assist residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic until Aug. 30.

The first order directs the Department of Watershed Management to refrain from taking any action that would result in the termination of water services to any customer due to non-payment,

The second order directs all parking enforcement officers to refrain from taking any action to enforce parking regulations that would result in the towing or immobilization of vehicles in restricted areas of the city’s right of way.

The third order directs the chief financial officer to refrain from taking any action to issue citations or to otherwise impose penalties against any individual or business entity subject to occupation taxation for delinquency on any unpaid tax following the April 1 deadline through Aug. 30.

An initial press release from the Mayor’s Office contained a different third order, saying there would be no enforcement on the sale by restaurants of unopened wine and malt beverages for off-premise consumption. The Mayor’s Office issued a correction, but did not immediately explain the status of the alcohol sales.

–John Ruch contributed

Update: This story has been updated with the revised information from the Mayor’s Office