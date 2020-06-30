The Sandy Springs Society awarded $258,000 in grants to 30 nonprofit organizations that serve the Sandy Springs community.

The charitable organization of women supports programs improving the quality of life for city residents. Nonprofits that get support promote the arts, education, the environment, heritage and social services.

“The Society is proud of the local impact we have with grants to organizations that contribute a tremendous amount of good work every year to improve the quality of life of the residents of Sandy Springs.” said president Susan Sutterfield. “We were particularly thrilled to be able to fund the social service organizations that are helping so many Sandy Springs residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.”

The Society awarded 31 grants to the 30 nonprofits selected in a competitive process. The Sandy Springs Education Force received two separate grants.

Grant awards ranged from $47,034 to $1,500. They include:

Act 3 Productions, $6,450

Entrance, lobby and box office renovations

Am Yisreal Chai, $5,000

Support for Holocaust Education and Awareness Project

Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, $1,500

Middle school educational field trips to the festival

Be the Voice, $5,000

Bring the Be the Voice campaign to two Sandy Springs schools

Cancer Support Community Atlanta, $4,500

Support programs, exercise and nutrition classes for cancer patients

City Springs Theatre Company, $10,000

Conservatory training program workshop need based scholarships

Community Assistance Center, $47,034

Emergency relief fund

Environment Sandy Springs, $2,500

Restoration of Marsh Creek tributary – Phase 2

Every Woman Works, $7,500

The Gain and Maintain Employment Program to increase employability

Family Promise of North Fulton, $2,200

Welcome intake kits

Friends of Benson, $5,000

Addition of on-demand portal to website for online classes

Friends of the Sandy Springs Library, $2,500

Reading programs, materials and supplies for the library

Healthy Youth USA Foundation, $5,000

Support for after-school cheerleading and basketball programs

Horizon’s Atlanta at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School, $20,316

Online summer program and food gift certificates

LaAmistad, $10,000

ESL Program, after-school tutoring

Leadership Sandy Springs, $3,500

Scholarships for economically disadvantaged youth

Los Niños Primeros, $15,000

Transportation to program activities for student and adult participants

Mr. Tom’s Heart, $4,000

Transportation expenses for food delivery

National Council of Jewish Women, $3,000

Children’s literacy programs

Prevent Blindness Georgia, $7,000

Vision screening for preschool students

Sandy Springs Charter Middle School, $20,000

IPads and technology for the Visual Arts Program

Sandy Springs Education Force, $9,000

Scholarships for after-school program

Sandy Springs Education Force, $12,000

Funding for after-school program at Sandy Springs Charter Middle School

Sandy Springs Conservancy, Inc., $5,000

Outdoor educational space at Marsh Creek Trail

Sandy Springs Mission, $12,000

STEM program for underprivileged youth

Sandy Springs Tennis Association, $5,000

Need-based scholarships for students

Second Helpings Atlanta, $10,000

Technology improvements to aid volunteers and contributors

Senior Services North Fulton, $10,000

Medical transportation services for senior citizens

Ser Familia, $2,000

Family services for Latino families

Spalding Drive Charter School, $5,000

Arts for Learning Initiative

Spartan Nation Foundation, $10,500

Creation of outdoor classroom