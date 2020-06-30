The Sandy Springs Society awarded $258,000 in grants to 30 nonprofit organizations that serve the Sandy Springs community.
The charitable organization of women supports programs improving the quality of life for city residents. Nonprofits that get support promote the arts, education, the environment, heritage and social services.
“The Society is proud of the local impact we have with grants to organizations that contribute a tremendous amount of good work every year to improve the quality of life of the residents of Sandy Springs.” said president Susan Sutterfield. “We were particularly thrilled to be able to fund the social service organizations that are helping so many Sandy Springs residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.”
The Society awarded 31 grants to the 30 nonprofits selected in a competitive process. The Sandy Springs Education Force received two separate grants.
Grant awards ranged from $47,034 to $1,500. They include:
Act 3 Productions, $6,450
Entrance, lobby and box office renovations
Am Yisreal Chai, $5,000
Support for Holocaust Education and Awareness Project
Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, $1,500
Middle school educational field trips to the festival
Be the Voice, $5,000
Bring the Be the Voice campaign to two Sandy Springs schools
Cancer Support Community Atlanta, $4,500
Support programs, exercise and nutrition classes for cancer patients
City Springs Theatre Company, $10,000
Conservatory training program workshop need based scholarships
Community Assistance Center, $47,034
Emergency relief fund
Environment Sandy Springs, $2,500
Restoration of Marsh Creek tributary – Phase 2
Every Woman Works, $7,500
The Gain and Maintain Employment Program to increase employability
Family Promise of North Fulton, $2,200
Welcome intake kits
Friends of Benson, $5,000
Addition of on-demand portal to website for online classes
Friends of the Sandy Springs Library, $2,500
Reading programs, materials and supplies for the library
Healthy Youth USA Foundation, $5,000
Support for after-school cheerleading and basketball programs
Horizon’s Atlanta at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School, $20,316
Online summer program and food gift certificates
LaAmistad, $10,000
ESL Program, after-school tutoring
Leadership Sandy Springs, $3,500
Scholarships for economically disadvantaged youth
Los Niños Primeros, $15,000
Transportation to program activities for student and adult participants
Mr. Tom’s Heart, $4,000
Transportation expenses for food delivery
National Council of Jewish Women, $3,000
Children’s literacy programs
Prevent Blindness Georgia, $7,000
Vision screening for preschool students
Sandy Springs Charter Middle School, $20,000
IPads and technology for the Visual Arts Program
Sandy Springs Education Force, $9,000
Scholarships for after-school program
Sandy Springs Education Force, $12,000
Funding for after-school program at Sandy Springs Charter Middle School
Sandy Springs Conservancy, Inc., $5,000
Outdoor educational space at Marsh Creek Trail
Sandy Springs Mission, $12,000
STEM program for underprivileged youth
Sandy Springs Tennis Association, $5,000
Need-based scholarships for students
Second Helpings Atlanta, $10,000
Technology improvements to aid volunteers and contributors
Senior Services North Fulton, $10,000
Medical transportation services for senior citizens
Ser Familia, $2,000
Family services for Latino families
Spalding Drive Charter School, $5,000
Arts for Learning Initiative
Spartan Nation Foundation, $10,500
Creation of outdoor classroom