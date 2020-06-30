Three men allegedly robbed three women at gunpoint in Brookhaven and Dunwoody on June 29 using a vehicle stolen earlier that day, according to the Brookhaven Police Department.

One suspect is in custody after an arrest in Sandy Springs, police said. Police are still trying to identify the other two suspects.

Brookhaven police responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from the garage of a residence on the 1200 block of Woods Circle at 2 p.m. The vehicle was unlocked and keys inside, police said.

About 40 minutes later, police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Kroger supermarket at 2036 Johnson Ferry Road in Brookhaven. A woman reported she was robbed of her purse and phone at gunpoint.

Another robbery took place at Perimeter Mall at 4500 Ashford-Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody around 3 p.m., where the same alleged suspects in the same vehicle robbed two more women of their purses, according to the Dunwoody Police Department.

Sandy Springs Police officers found the stolen vehicle and arrested one suspect, Brookhaven police said. The suspect is 17 years old, an adult under Georgia law, and allegedly in possession of a stolen handgun and wanted in another state, according to BPD.

The other two suspects allegedly fled on foot, Brookhaven police said.

The vehicle was located on Roswell Road near Mount Vernon Highway, police said.

This case remains under investigation.