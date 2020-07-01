COVID-19 diagnoses in the areas of Brookhaven and Dunwoody within the cities’ main ZIP codes are both increasing, though Brookhaven’s ZIP code has seen a higher rate, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses are at 370 as of the county’s June 28 report, compared to 324 reported on June 24.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 226 cases, up 33 cases since the June 24 report.

As of June 28, Dunwoody’s main 30338 and 30346 ZIP codes had about 144 cases, up 13 cases since the June 24 report.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 121. Board of health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

DeKalb County in total has 5,459 reported cases and 171 deaths, according to the June 28 report.

DeKalb has the third-most cases by county in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett by about 2,200 cases and Fulton by 1,100.

The rate of COVID-19 case increases is rising across the state, according to the DPH, which may be because of the loosening shelter-in-place restrictions or increases in testing.

Gov. Brian Kemp extended the social distancing and business precaution order through July 15, which was previously set to expire June 30. It requires social distancing in public and visitor prohibitions for people in long-term care facilities and those who are “medically fragile.”

The following are the counts by ZIP code as of June 28:

Brookhaven ZIP codes

30319: 226 (up 33)

Dunwoody ZIP codes

30338: 120 (up 7)

30346: 24 (up 6)