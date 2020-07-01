Upscale Thrift, the Community Assistance Center’s retail thrift center in Sandy Springs, will reopen for limited hours on July 6 with social distancing rules in effect.

The thrift shop at 8607 Roswell Road is open to the public and to CAC clients who purchase clothes with vouchers.

Store hours for retail and voucher shopping will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The thrift shop will open for clothing and home goods donations on Tuesday and Thursday in July from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The store has followed public health safety guidelines intended to curb the spread of COVID-19. It has installed Plexiglas at the checkout and will limit the number of shoppers in the store at one time. Face masks will be required to enter the store. No access to fitting rooms will be available. Credit card payments are preferred.

For the time being, the store will offer savings with a “Spin to Win” opportunity for everyone making a purchase. The cashier will spin the wheel to determine savings from 25% to 50% on the different types of goods available.

The store sells clothes, shoes and accessories for men, women and children, toys, home goods and furniture for sale.

The store provides free clothing to more than 300 clients per month with the help of 75 volunteers. Proceeds from sales go to CAC programs to prevent hunger and homelessness.

The store accepts donations of clean, gently worn clothes, shoes, accessories, linens, small home goods and furniture in good condition. All donations are tax deductible.

For more information, see the store’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CACUpscaleThrift.