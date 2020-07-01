The city of Dunwoody is rolling back public access to City Hall after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, city spokesperson Jennifer Boettcher said.

The city completed contract-tracing and notified the community members and other employees who may have come in contact with the infected individual, Boettcher said. No elected officials or department heads

To reduce risk of exposure, administrative offices are only open by appointment. Appointments can be made anytime that is convenient for both people involved.

The city found out about the positive test June 23 and sanitized City Hall overnight.

“We wish this employee a speedy recovery,” Boettcher said.

A limited number of City Hall staff will still use the building, and Municipal Court operations, also held in City Hall, will continue as scheduled.

The city encourages residents to check its website to find emails or phone numbers for the departments they need, or they can email communications@dunwoodyga.gov or call 678-382-6700 to get directed to the correct person.

As the first phase of a pandemic comeback, the city reopened City Hall on May 18 on a schedule of 8 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday, but still encouraged residents to use the city’s online or phone services. Dunwoody was the first city in the Reporter communities to open its City Hall.

The Dunwoody Municipal Court is open on 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays with COVID-19 guidelines, which include reduced seating for social distancing and temperature checks at the door. The courtroom payment windows are open during the same hours.

The court resumed in-person hearings June 16. Months of closures caused extended hours, three days a week as opposed to one-and-a-half days, to accommodate for the backlog of cases.

Masks are required of all staff and members of the public both in court and in City Hall.

Clarification: A previous version of this article did not have the updated completion of the city’s contact tracing.