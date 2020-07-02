A 24-year-old Decatur man was arrested by Sandy Springs Police detectives on July 2 and charged in the 2018 killing of Kay Thomasson.

James Christopher Jones has been charged with murder; murder during the commission of a burglary; aggravated assault with intent to murder; burglary in the first degree; false imprisonment; and theft by taking motor vehicle.

Police allege Jones killed the 71-year-old Thomasson in the early morning hours at her home on Old Woodbine Road in the Derby Hills neighborhood. She died from a stab wound after being beaten, bound and placed in a tub of water, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

When Thomasson was found dead on June 27, her SUV was missing. It was found June 30 at a Chamblee apartment complex, police said at the time.

Sandy Springs Police arrested Jones in DeKalb County and took him to Fulton County Jail.

“This case was very complex, and our detectives worked non-stop to bring it to a successful conclusion with an arrest. We want to thank the U.S. Marshals Office for their continued partnership and support in making this arrest,” said Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken DeSimone.

Police had offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone having information on the case is asked to contact Sandy Springs Police Detective JT Willams at JTwilliams@sandyspringsga.gov or 770-551-6937.