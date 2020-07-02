An anonymous Dunwoody resident is hosting an unofficial Fourth of July car parade at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 4.

The parade starts at the intersection of Mount Vernon and Jett Ferry roads and will end at the Dunwoody Police Department at 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, according to information from a flyer shared by the Dunwoody Police Department.

It will honor police, first responders and veterans. Participants are encouraged to decorate their cars or turn on their blinkers and honk and wave as a thank you to police at the end, according to the flyer.

“This will not be a traditional parade,” Dunwoody Community Outreach Officer Anwar Sillah said in an email. “All roadways will remain open and there should be no interference with the flow of traffic.”

The organizer requested to remain anonymous, Sillah said.

Because it’s not an official parade, there will be no police to regulate traffic, according to the DPD. The organizer and police request all drivers to honor traffic and speed laws and for any spectators to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The official Dunwoody Fourth of July parade, which brings out tens of thousands of people, was postponed indefinitely at the beginning of May because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No new date has been announced by organizers.