A patient at Buckhead’s Piedmont Atlanta Hospital was killed June 30 when a driver crashed through the emergence room entrance.

Four others were injured in the collision at the emergency department entrance of the hospital at 1968 Peachtree Road, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

According to APD, the incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. when Atlanta resident Mary Clayton, 75, arrived for an appointment in a Mercedes-Benz SUV, lost control, struck a vehicle, then veered into the emergency department entrance.

The collision killed Kimberly Sharee Hill, 55, of Atlanta, according to APD.

Hospital leadership and staff members immediately began treatment of the victims, according to Piedmont Healthcare, the hospital’s operator. “Piedmont extends its deepest condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” said Piedmont Healthcare in a written statement.

The damage caused temporary diversion of EMS arrivals from the hospital before new glass was installed and the ER entrance reopened, according to Piedmont Healthcare.

According to APD, no charges have been filed but the incident remains under investigation.

The Piedmont incident came four days after another driver crashed into a medical building in Sandy Springs, injuring a nurse.