Residents of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Chamblee will have the chance to compete against each other during the inaugural “31 in 31 Challenge.”

Participants are encouraged to run, walk or jog 31 miles for the 31 days of July. The city with the most residents who completed the challenge will be announced around Aug. 1.

Chamblee Recreation Coordinator Katie Sears came up with the idea as a way to get the community outside since July is National Park and Recreation month.

“There isn’t a trophy or anything for whichever city gets the most participants, just bragging rights between the cities,” Sears said in an email.

The challenge has no registration fee, but the cities ask participants to register to keep track of the runners.

In Chamblee, participants will be entered to win a Mad Italian T-shirt and the first 50 registrants will receive a Mad Italian gift card. In Dunwoody, participants will receive a 15% off coupon to Big Peach Running Company. The top three runners will win a gift card to Big Peach Running and Dunwoody Parks and Rec items.

Participants can track their personal runs on a fitness app then screenshot the results and log the run to keep track of their miles.

“While it is hoped that everyone completes their 31 miles, the primary focus is on getting as many people as possible to take part in the challenge,” the Brookhaven press release for the challenge reads.

Brookhaven residents



Register here

Submit running logs to parks and recreation events coordinator Mallory Izbicki at Mallory.Izbicki@BrookhavenGA.gov

Chamblee residents

Register here

Submit running logs to recreation coordinator Katie Sears at ksears@chambleega.gov

Dunwoody residents

Register here

Submit running logs to recreation program leader Kate Borden at kate.borden@dunwoodyga.gov