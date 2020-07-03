The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 346 new COVID-19 diagnoses between June 29 and July 1 update reports from the Fulton County Board of Health. The 14-day trend was up over 100% in both cities and rose in all of the main local ZIP codes.

As of July 1, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 3,331 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 3,043 on June 29. Sandy Springs had 728 diagnoses, up from 670. Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 46.2% of the total, and Sandy Springs remained in second place with 10.1% of the total.

The 14-day trend in new COVID-19 in each city is charted in the report, calculated by comparing the 14 days preceding the previous seven days with the 14-day period before that. In Atlanta, the 14-day trend rose by 186% and in Sandy Springs the 14-day trend was up by 118%.

To view the full reports, see the county website here.

The report does not state whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 340 cases and their home city was unknown in 695 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of July 1 was 7,211, up from 6,643 on June 29. Of those, 312 are reported as having died. About 15.1% of patients were hospitalized and about 4.3% died. Countywide, residents and staff of long-term care facilities account for about 17% of diagnoses and 57% of deaths.

The number of total diagnosed cases in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs between the June 29 and July 1 reports were as follows. The 14-day trend was up in all of the ZIP codes.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: Total: 231 (up from 211)

30326: Total: 52 (up from 47)

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: Total: 195 (up from 171)

30350: Total: 197 (up from 187)

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: Total: 146 (down from 1134)

30342: Total: 347 (up from 323)