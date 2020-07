Blasting for construction of Brookhaven’s new public safety headquarters will close the adjacent Peachtree Creek Greenway trail on Monday, July 6, around 3 p.m., according to a city alert.

The site is off Briarwood Road behind Buford Highway’s Northeast Plaza shopping center.

The $15 million headquarters will house the Brookhaven Police Department and the city’s Municipal Court. Construction is expected to finish in mid-2021.