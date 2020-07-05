The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the 4th of July Parade that annually draws tens of thousands of spectators to Dunwoody. But it couldn’t stop the Independence Day spirit, as about 20 drivers joined in a July 4 car parade instead.

Organized by a resident who city officials said wants to remain anonymous, the parade traveled roughly 3 miles from the Crema Espressor Gourmet coffee shop on Mount Vernon Road to the City Hall and police headquarters on Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

The flag-waving vehicles ranged from household cars to classic models.

For an update on the current activities of the horses that feature in the annual 4th of July Parade, see Carol Niemi’s “Worth Knowing” column.

Photos by Phil Mosier.