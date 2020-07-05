The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the 4th of July Parade that annually draws tens of thousands of spectators to Dunwoody. But it couldn’t stop the Independence Day spirit, as about 20 drivers joined in a July 4 car parade instead.
A Jeep carries American flags in the parade.
Organized by a resident who city officials said wants to remain anonymous, the parade traveled roughly 3 miles from the Crema Espressor Gourmet coffee shop on Mount Vernon Road to the City Hall and police headquarters on Ashford-Dunwoody Road.
Residents Louise Hatcher and Lynda Cupit pose with a car bearing a sign honoring first responders, nurses, truckers “and all who keep us going and keep us free.”
The flag-waving vehicles ranged from household cars to classic models.