Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she has tested positive for COVID-19, but has no symptoms.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home,” Bottoms said in a July 6 Twitter post. “I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”

Bottoms has been a critic of Gov. Brian Kemp’s pace of lifting pandemic-related business restrictions and has city of Atlanta offices on a slower reopening schedule.

If the mayor were to become seriously ill, the city has a succession plan to continue operations, with City Council President Felicia Moore as next in line.