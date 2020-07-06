The city of Dunwoody requests public input for safety improvements at the intersection of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Womack Road and Ashford Center Parkway.

The proposed layout would add a left-turn lane on Womack Road for turning onto Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, according to a city press release. Currently, there is only one lane for traffic going straight and turning right or left, which causes backups for drivers, according to the press release.

The plan would also improve sight distance of the right-turn lane by regrading the slope and reconfiguring the retaining wall at the southeast area of the intersection.

On Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, the left turn lane onto Ashford Center Parkway would be extended and the roadway drainage would be improved, which would also upgrade the sidewalk on the west side of Chamblee-Dunwoody to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, according to the release.

Residents can fill out an online comment form here or email city Capital Projects Manager Ishri Sankar at ishri.sankar@dunwoodyga.gov until July 31. They can also set up a phone or video call with Sankar or the city staff via email.

“Gathering public input is an important step in the process,” city Public Works Director Michael Smith said in the press release. “Instead of holding a meeting in the midst of COVID-19, we are seeking online input based on conceptual drawings and a detailed video.”

Residents can watch the video and look at the concept drawings here.

After the public input period, the plan will be presented to the City Council before moving to the final design phase, according to the press release. The project may be considered for construction funding in the 2021 or 2022 city budget.