Brookhaven will have a new grocery store this week.

Lidl, a German international food market, will open 8 a.m., Wednesday, July 8 at 2480 Briarcliff Road NE after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The regular store hours will be 8 a.m.-9 p.m. everyday, according to a press release about the new location. The Brookhaven location is the fourth store in the Atlanta area and the eight in Georgia. Lidl stores are in 32 countries across the world.

“We are very excited to have this new grocery store to serve this community with the high quality and low prices which people around the world have come to expect,” Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst said in a press release.

The new Lidl location is in the Brighten Park Shopping Center near the planned Emory Executive Park “health innovation district” redevelopment, which will be a multi-use campus of medical buildings, apartments, green space and retail shops.

Lidl has COVID-19 safety precautions in place, according to the store’s website. They include taking temperatures of employees at the beginning of each shift, limiting customers in the store, requiring masks and gloves for employees and sanitizing the stores.

Older or immunocompromised customers can shop 7-8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at all Lidl locations, according to the website.