The state has launched a “Georgia Safety Promise” publicity campaign to urge the following of basic coronavirus pandemic safety precautions and to provide free branding help to businesses that sign up.

The campaign comes as Georgia’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Gov. Brian Kemp has lifted most restrictions on businesses and public travel and controversially declined to make mask-wearing mandatory. Mask-wearing is one of four activities promoted in the Georgia Safety Promise, along with social distancing, hand-washing and sanitizing of surfaces. The campaign, which is built around the slogan “I’m in,” has a website at georgia.org/SafetyPromise.

Some basic precautions remain mandated for businesses and the public at large, regardless of such a promise, under Kemp’s emergency order, which extends through July 15. It appears that businesses can join the Georgia Safety Promise campaign without any special checks of their actual practices.

The campaign does not address another precaution cited by medical experts that is especially challenging to businesses: avoiding spending long periods of time indoors with other people.

The publicity campaign was announced by the Governor’s Office with the backing of the state departments of Economic Development and Public Health; the Georgia Bankers Association; the Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association; the Georgia Retailers Association; the Georgia Restaurant Association; and Georgia NFIB, a small business association.

“As we continue to fight COVID-19, we want to ensure Georgia businesses and the public are abiding by public health guidance in order to keep Georgia healthy and open for business,” said Kemp in a press release announcing the campaign. “The Georgia Safety Promise is a pledge between business owners and the public to join together to maintain a safe environment following Georgia Department of Public Health and CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines. By working together, we can continue to protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians.”

“Now is a vital time for businesses to do everything they can to boost and restore consumer and employee confidence,” said Karen Bremer, CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association, in the press release. “Businesses can think of the Georgia Safety Promise as a complimentary marketing asset that will help communicate your commitment to your patrons’ health and well-being.”