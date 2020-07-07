Fulton County has announced the schedule and local sites for early voting for the Aug. 11 runoff election. Absentee ballots are also available.

In-person early voting is scheduled for weekdays July 20-Aug. 7, and on two Saturdays: July 21 and Aug. 1. The hours on all days will be 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Buckhead voting sites will include the Buckhead Library, 269 Buckhead Ave.; and the Northside Library, 3296 Northside Parkway.

The voting site in Sandy Springs will be the Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mount Vernon Highway NE.

Several other voting sites will be available throughout the county, including State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. For a full list of locations, see the county website here.

The June 9 primary election was marred by long lines and other delays, partly due to coronavirus pandemic precautions. Those precautions will be in place again for the runoff.

To vote on an absentee ballot by mail, voters must download an application and mail it to the county. For the application and other details, see the county website here. Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 7.

For information about your voter registration status, see the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter” page here.

The Aug. 11 runoff election will include Democratic and nonpartisan races. Local races on the ballot include: Paul Howard and Fani Willis competing for the office of district attorney; Patrick “Pat” Labat and Theodore “Ted” Jackson competing for the office of sheriff; and Melynee Leftridge Harris and Tamika Hrobowski-Houston competing for a Superior Court judge position. To view sample ballots, see the county website here.