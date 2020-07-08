Atlanta Public Schools has postponed the in-person graduation ceremonies, scheduled for the week of July 20, due to the increase in cases in the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes the ceremony for Buckhead’s North Atlanta High School graduates, which was scheduled for July 23. All of the ceremonies were to be held at Lakewood Stadium in South Atlanta.

APS said in a press release that the decision was made in an “abundance of caution” as COVID-19 cases increase in both the state and Fulton County. APS will reschedule the ceremonies “when the community health picture improves,” the press release said.