COVID-19 diagnoses in the areas of Brookhaven and Dunwoody within the cities’ main ZIP codes are increasing at higher rates, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses are at 506 as of the county’s July 6 report, as compared to 411 as of June 30.

As of July 6, Dunwoody’s main 30338 and 30346 ZIP codes had 200 cases, which is up 36 cases since the last report on June 30.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had 306 cases, which is up 59 cases since the last report on June 30.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 127. Board of health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

DeKalb County in total has 7,043 reported cases and 173 deaths, according to the July 6 report.

DeKalb has the third-most cases by county in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett County by about 2,900 cases and Fulton by about 2,000.

The rate of COVID-19 case increases is rising across the state, according to the DPH, which may be because of the loosening shelter-in-place restrictions or increases in testing.

The following are the counts by ZIP code as of July 6:

Brookhaven ZIP codes

30319: 306 (up 59)

Dunwoody ZIP codes

30338: 164 (up 27)

30346: 36 (up 9)