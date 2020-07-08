The installation of sculptures in the City Green at City Springs are underway for the second Art Sandy Springs competition. Meanwhile, some selections from last year’s debut sculpture competition are now permanently placed in city parks.

“Willow,” the first sculpture in this year’s “ArtSS in the Open” contest and one of the finalists in the national competition, is already installed at City Green at 1 Galambos Way. The artist hails from Kansas.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed installation of the other sculptures because artists had difficulties in traveling while their communities were under stay-at-home orders. Because of the delays in installation caused by the coronavirus and rain, an announcement of the finalists wasn’t expected to be made until later this month, said city spokesperson Sharon Kraun.

The artists travel with their sculptures to make sure they are installed correctly.

“We work very closely with our partner Art Sandy Springs with this,” she said.

The sculpture competition was a collaboration between the city and Art Sandy Springs, a nonprofit that was created in 2008 to enrich public art in the city. The city installed pads in City Green for the sculptures, and the nonprofit group helps determine the best location for each sculpture. The group also helps curate the artworks.

Nine sculptures from the previous year’s competition had been installed around the City Green in April 2019. Those are being removed to make room for the new sculptures.

Four of the sculptures will remain in the city and are installed at several parks. Sandy Springs City Council had promised to buy one sculpture from the competition. In February, it approved the purchase of four sculptures recommended by Art Sandy Springs. Those sculptures included: “Optimistical” by Nathan Pierce for $38,000; “Doppelganger” by Carl Billingsley for $9,000; “Delilah” by Joni Younkins-Herzog for $7,000; and “Hand Plant” by Jack Howard-Potter for $18,000.

“Doppelganger” was installed at Windsor Meadows Park. “Hand Plant” heads to Hammond Park. “Delilah” and “Optimistical” were installed in the Abernathy Greenway Park at the northeast corner of Abernathy and Wright Roads.