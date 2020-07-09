The city of Brookhaven may install a veterans memorial near or in the new public safety headquarters on the Peachtree Creek Greenway, which is set to finish construction by summer 2021.

A resident asked whether the city was planning a veterans memorial during a June 29 town hall held by District 3 City Councilmember Madeleine Simmons. City Manager Christian Sigman replied that it has been discussed for a few years.

“Just like you can’t be a university without a football team and a med school, well, you can’t be a real city without a veterans memorial,” Sigman said.

Once the public safety building is closer to completion, Sigman said, the city will start planning its location and commission the Brookhaven Arts Advisory Committee to help with the design of the memorial.

Sigman said the memorial will probably honor first responders in addition to veterans, and the theme may center around peace rather than war.

The $15 million public safety headquarters will also house the municipal court. It will be double the size of the space of the police department and municipal court building currently at 2665 Buford Highway.

The headquarters will be located behind Northeast Plaza and adjacent to the trailhead for the Peachtree Creek Greenway.