The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 269 new COVID-19 diagnoses between July 6 and July 8 update reports from the Fulton County Board of Health. The 14-day trend was up by at least 110% in both cities and rose in all but one of the main local ZIP codes.

As of July 8, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 4,338 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 4,159 on July 6. Sandy Springs had 914 diagnoses, up from 824. Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 46.3% of the total, and Sandy Springs remained third with 9.2% of the total.

The 14-day trend in new COVID-19 in each city is charted in the report, calculated by comparing the 14 days preceding the previous seven days with the 14-day period before that. In Atlanta, the 14-day trend was up by 283.3% and in Sandy Springs the 14-day trend was up by 110.9%.

To view the full reports, see the county website here.

The report does not state whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 429 cases and their home city was unknown in 1,050 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of July 8 was 9,374, up from 8,813 on July 6. Of those, 318 are reported as having died. About 12.8% of patients were hospitalized and about 3.4% died. Countywide, residents and staff of long-term care facilities account for about 14% of diagnoses and 57% of deaths.

The number of total diagnosed cases in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs between the July 6 and July 8 reports were as follows. The 14-day trend was up in all of the ZIP codes except for 30350, which was down slightly by 1.9%.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: Total: 305 (up from 286)

30326: Total: 78 (up from 75)

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: Total: 244 (up from 226)

30350: Total: 217 (up from 208)

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: Total: 209 (up from 192)

30342: Total: 431 (up from 402)