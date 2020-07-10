Atlanta Public Schools has moved opening day to Aug. 24 and all classes will be held virtually for at least the first nine weeks, according to a report released on July 10.

New APS Superintendent Lisa Herring will formally present the plan to the Atlanta Board of Education on Monday, July 13, at 5 p.m. Herring held a series of online forums in June to present three opening scenarios: in-person classes, virtual classes, or a hybrid of the two.

With a surge in COVID-19 cases, the decision to continue online learning until at least mid-October was always in the cards as the district has been following public health data.

According to the document posted by APS, the district “will implement a virtual instruction model for students where they remain enrolled at and receive instruction from teachers at their school. While similar to last spring, the model offers key improvements focused on greater connections, engagement and best practices for distance learning.”

APS said it will make sure all students and staff have internet access and computers, while the meal delivery program to in-need students and families is set to restart as well.

Read the Reopening Strategy document from Herring at this link.