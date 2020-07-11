Dunwoody Nature Center has canceled its biggest yearly fundraiser because of COVID-19 safety concerns and will instead do an online fundraiser challenge.

Monarchs & Margaritas, which is an upscale casual party usually held at the nature center at 5343 Roberts Drive, helps fund the center’s programming and operations.

“After considering multiple options including virtual or live stream events, there is too much uncertainty and financial risk to plan a top notch event,” a nature center press release reads.

CRH, a building materials company headquartered in Dunwoody, was going to sponsor the event but instead gave a general donation to the fundraiser.

CRH and a few patrons and hosts have already donated $30,000 toward the nature center’s goal of $60,000, the approximate amount the in-person fundraiser usually nets each year.

The fundraiser had raised about $36,000 in total as of July 10, according to Dunwoody Nature Center. About $6,000 of the donations came from people giving to the online fundraiser challenge.

Dunwoody Nature Center Executive Director Michael Cowan said the money allows the center “to offer great programs and to keep being good stewards of the 22 acres that is enjoyed by so many in the area.”

When the online fundraiser reaches $10,000 donations, several anonymous donors will double that amount, according to Dunwoody Nature Center.

There is no deadline for donating, and donations can be also scheduled as recurring payments. People can donate here to the fundraiser.