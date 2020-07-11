The annual “State of Buckhead” address will be given by Jim Durrett for the first time in his new role as Buckhead Coalition president on July 16.

Former Atlanta mayor Sam Massell gave the address to the Buckhead Business Association for many years. Massell retired last month and Durrett took over July 1 in a major shakeup of local business and civic organizations. Durrett also remains executive director of the Buckhead Community Improvement District and the two groups’ staffs are merging.

In addition, both groups will share offices with the BBA and the nonprofit Livable Buckhead.

The Buckhead Coalition is a private, invitation-only community group of 100 members. Under Massell, the group compiled detailed information about Buckhead, provided donations and volunteers to a variety of programs, and hosted an annual lunch known for news-making speakers.

The Buckhead CID is a self-taxing group of commercial property owners that funds public safety, transportation and beautification projects.

Durrett will give the address in a virtual BBA meeting scheduled for 10-11 a.m. Registration is free. For more information, see the BBA website here.