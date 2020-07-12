Dr. Patrice Harris, the immediate past president of the American Medical Association, will speak at a Rotary Club of Buckhead virtual meeting July 20.

Harris, an Atlanta psychiatrist, continues to chair the AMA’s Opioid Task Force, addressing the national opioid addiction crisis.

In her time as AMA president, she and the Chicago-based association attracted controversy for endorsing former U.S. Rep. Tom Price of metro Atlanta’s 6th Congressional District as President Trump’s secretary of Health and Human Services, with many members complaining of his policy goal of repealing the Affordable Care Act. Price was forced out of the job after less than a year amid a scandal about his use of taxpayer-funded charter and military flights.

Harris’s Rotary Club appearance is scheduled for 12:15-1:30 p.m. For membership and other information, see buckheadrotary.com.