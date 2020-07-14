The city of Dunwoody unanimously voted to approve members of a commission that will conduct a mandatory review of the city charter, which defines the powers, organization and function of the city government.

The charter commission is a group of appointed residents who review the charter and history and make recommendations for changes to the Georgia General Assembly, according to the city code. The review must be completed by Nov. 9, 2020.

Five residents were appointed to the commission, including Wayne Radloff, chosen by the mayor; Robert Wittenstein, chosen by the council; Amy Swygert, chosen by state Sen. Sally Harrell; Marian Avise, chosen by state Rep. Mike Wilensky; and Anne Hicks, chosen by state Rep. Matthew Wilson.

The deadline for the appointments was July 1, according to the city code. Mayor Lynn Deutsch said the late appointments were her fault.

“I got a little distracted by COVID and other things going on, and all the sudden it was the end of June and I hadn’t contacted our state senators or representatives,” Deutsch said. “To anyone who was negatively impacted by this delay, I sincerely apologize.”

Deutsch said there will be a published schedule of the charter commission’s meetings, which anyone in the public can attend, though they may be held virtually via Zoom. The first meeting has not been set yet.

The first charter commission met in 2013, five years after Dunwoody incorporated, city spokesperson Jennifer Boettcher said. That commission advised another one should be formed in 2020.