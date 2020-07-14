Overnight resurfacing work on parts of Peachtree Road between Buckhead Village and the Brookhaven border will begin July 15, according to the city of Atlanta.

The project will resurface much of road between Roswell Road in Buckhead and the city limit near Club Drive, according to the city’s Renew Atlanta and TSPLOST programs website.

Weather permitting, the work will begin July 15 at 7 p.m. near the Peachtree and Club Drive intersection.

Work will continue on a schedule of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sundays through Fridays.

The work will involve lane closures and may delay traffic, according to the city.