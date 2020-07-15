COVID-19 diagnoses in the areas of Brookhaven and Dunwoody within the cities’ main ZIP codes have risen 57 cases in about a week, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses are at 584 as of the county’s July 13 report, as compared to 527 as of July 7, which was the last report.

As of July 13, Dunwoody’s main 30338 and 30346 ZIP codes had about 227 cases, which is up 20 from the July 7 report.

Brookhaven’t main 30319 ZIP code had about 357, which is up 37 cases from the July 7 report.

The DeKalb County Board of Health website that tracks the cases has “greatly slowed down” recently, spokesperson Eric Nickens said, because of people trying to get COVID-19 testing appointments through the site.

“We are working with our web hosting vendor to increase bandwidth and capacity,” Nickens said in an email. “They have been working on this overnight for the past few days and we anticipate being able to resolve this issue by the end of the week.”

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 135. Board of health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

DeKalb County in total has 8,396 reported cases and 181 deaths, according to the July 13 report.

DeKalb has the third-most cases by county in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett by about 3,100 cases and Fulton by about 2,600 cases.

The following are the counts by ZIP code as of July 13:

Brookhaven ZIP codes

30319: 357 (up 37)

Dunwoody ZIP codes

30338: 183 (up 16)

30346: 44 (up 4)