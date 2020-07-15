Brookhaven City Councilmember Linley Jones will talk with the public about Murphey Candler Park improvements during a Tuesday, July 21 virtual discussion.

“We have a lot of exciting things happening at Murphey Candler Park, and I encourage everyone to join us and bring your questions as we’ll have our parks director and project management team on the panel,” Jones said in a press release.

The “Conversation with a Councilwoman” will start at 6 p.m. and be held via Zoom here and Facebook Live here. Residents can submit questions in advance to PublicComment@BrookhavenGA.gov.

City Manager Christian Sigman, Parks Director Brian Borden and Parks Bond Project Manager Lee Croy will join Jones in talking about the updates. A representative of Clarke Patterson Lee, the engineering firm working on Murphey Candler Park, will also be present.

The city has budgeted $8.98 million for Murphey Candler Park improvements, including parking updates, a boardwalk and trail renovations.

Brookhaven is also currently asking for public input regarding a new community center at the park, which has a budget of $1.25 million.

The city has completed a design for a playground at the park and will soon finish designs on a south trail and loop road with on-street parking, according to the city’s website. Other renovations in progress include a wetland boardwalk and swimming pool parking lot improvements.

The city said this week it completed Murphey Candler watershed renovations, which included dredging the park’s lake, restoring parts of its shores, and installing a litter-trapping system.