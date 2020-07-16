An employee at the Brookhaven location of the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Office tested positive for COVID-19, which caused the office to delay its opening on Thursday, July 16.

The Brookhaven office at 1358 Dresden Drive opened one hour later at 11 a.m. The office stayed open an additional hour until 5:30 p.m., according to a press release about the positive case.

Chief Deputy Tax Commissioner Nicole Golden said in an email the office didn’t accept customers until almost noon “out of an abundance of caution.”

All employees in the office were required to take a rapid COVID-19 test and had to self-quarantine until they received their results, according to the release. All employees tested negative, Golden said in an email.

“We don’t conduct tracing for customers,” Golden said in an email. “We, instead, publicize the fact that an employee testing positive so that members of the public that visited our office last week can get tested if they choose.”

The employee who tested positive did not go into the office after feeling sick. DeKalb Tax Commission Irvin Johnson said in the release they still sterilized and deep cleaned the office to follow COVID-19 protocols. He said the employee followed all COVID-19 guidelines when they felt sick by not coming into work.

All employees and customers in all DeKalb tax locations are required to wear masks, according to the release. The office also has implemented daily temperature screenings for employees and customers, increased sterilizations of hard surfaces, social distancing and Plexiglass partitions.

“We are reminding our employees and customers to stay home if they are feeling ill in any way and to seek medical attention,” Johnson said in the release.