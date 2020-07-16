Dunwoody officially opened the new amphitheater, sports fields and pavilion at Brook Run Park on Tuesday, July 15.

Though the Dunwoody community still cannot gather at the facilities in large groups because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Lynn Deutsch said in a press release the city didn’t want to wait longer to unveil the improvements.

City officials met in small groups because of the pandemic to do socially distanced ribbon-cuttings on the new facilities.

“The amphitheater looks great and will open up exciting new opportunities for programming,” Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker said in the press release. “Even though we can’t schedule any performances right now, we encourage people to stop by and check out the venue.”

The $7.5 million project includes a 500-seat amphitheater with terraced seating and a new pavilion, two turf fields with a concession stand and plaza, and a covered picnic pavilion, according to the press release.

New restrooms and parking also accompanied the new park buildings.

People can make reservations here to use the amphitheater pavilion, named the Great Lawn Pavilion. Reservations are not needed for the picnic pavilion, named the Arboretum Pavilion, according to the release.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Construction was completed on June 1, Dunwoody spokesperson Jennifer Boettcher said.

Construction in Brook Run Park started in April 2019, according to the release. Boettcher said before the pandemic, a community celebration was scheduled for this past April.

“The pandemic had some effect on the completion date, but our unusually rainy winter had a great impact,” Boettcher said in an email.