The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 531 new COVID-19 diagnoses between July 13 and July 15 update reports from the Fulton County Board of Health.

The number of cases increased in all of the main local ZIP codes. The 14-day trend was up by at least 62% in both cities and rose in all but one of the ZIP codes.

As of July 15, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 5,547 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 5,101 on July 13. Sandy Springs had 1,074 diagnoses, up from 989.

Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 47.4% of the total, and Sandy Springs remained third with 9.2% of the total.

The 14-day trend in new COVID-19 in each city is charted in the report, calculated by comparing the 14 days preceding the previous seven days with the 14-day period before that. In Atlanta, the 14-day trend was up by 154.1% and in Sandy Springs the 14-day trend was up by 62.6%.

To view the full reports, see the county website here.

The report does not state whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 510 cases and their home city was unknown in 1,212 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of July 15 was 11,695, up from 10,736 on July 13. Of those, 331 are reported as having died. About 11.2% of patients were hospitalized and about 2.8% died. Countywide, residents and staff of long-term care facilities account for about 12% of diagnoses and 56% of deaths.

The number of total diagnosed cases in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs between the July 13 and July 15 reports were as follows. The 14-day trend was up in all of the ZIP codes except for 30350, which was down 10%.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: Total: 369 (up from 349)

30326: Total: 104 (up from 91)

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: Total: 317 (up from 284)

30350: Total: 246 (up from 231)

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: Total: 244 (up from 237)

30342: Total: 535 (up from 493)