Sandy Springs Police officers charged two men in connection with an early-morning home invasion July 16 on Northside Drive near the Buckhead border.

Police officers arrived at the address within three minutes of the 3:37 a.m. call, the Sandy Springs Police Department said on its Facebook page. They found two men in the garage of the home, according to SSPD.

Keanen Dixon, 29, of Union City, and Jamari East, 24, of Duluth, are accused of attempting to enter the residence after forcing open the home’s gate and entering the garage. No one was injured during the incident, SSPD said.

Both men were charged with home invasion in the first degree; two counts of entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; and criminal damage to property in the second degree, according to Fulton County Jail records. Dixon also was charged with possession of a knife during the commission of a felony and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

SSPD said the suspects drove to the residence in a 2020 white Ford Ranger pickup truck that they parked on the side of the road.

SSPD said anyone with information about the incident or the suspects can contact Detective S. Vornokov at Svoronkov@sandyspringsga.gov.