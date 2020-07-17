The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Abernathy Road closures
July 17, 9 p.m., through July 20, 5 a.m., and July 24, 9 p.m., through July 27, 5 a.m., closed under Ga. 400.
Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures
June 20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Ga. 400 ramp closures
July 17-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
July 17, 9 p.m., through July 20, 5 a.m., and July 24, 9 p.m., through July 27, 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road westbound closed.
July 20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
July 20-22, 9 pm. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to Hammond Drive closed.
July 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp
Ga. 400 lane closures
July 17-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Northland Drive and I-285, two collector-distributor lanes.
July 17-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and July 23, 9 p.m., through July 27, 5 a.m., northbound at Abernathy Road, one right lane.
July 20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes.
July 22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.
July 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one right lane.
Glenridge Connector ramp closures
July 17-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.
Glenridge Drive closures
July 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Glenforest Road and Johnson Ferry Road.
July 22-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Road.
Glenridge Drive ramp closures
July 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
July 21-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
I-285 ramp closures
July 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.
July 21-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive closed.
I-285 lane closures
July 17-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound at Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.
July 20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.
July 20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Long Island Drive and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.
Mount Vernon Highway closures
July 22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures
July 17 and 20-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures
July 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Other traffic changes
On July 20, 22 and 24, 1:30 to 2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Riverside Drive and Glenridge Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On July 20, 22 and 24, 1:30 to 2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On July 22-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.