The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

July 17, 9 p.m., through July 20, 5 a.m., and July 24, 9 p.m., through July 27, 5 a.m., closed under Ga. 400.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

June 20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

July 17-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

July 17, 9 p.m., through July 20, 5 a.m., and July 24, 9 p.m., through July 27, 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road westbound closed.

July 20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

July 20-22, 9 pm. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to Hammond Drive closed.

July 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp

Ga. 400 lane closures

July 17-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Northland Drive and I-285, two collector-distributor lanes.

July 17-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and July 23, 9 p.m., through July 27, 5 a.m., northbound at Abernathy Road, one right lane.

July 20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes.

July 22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.

July 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

Glenridge Connector ramp closures

July 17-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Glenridge Drive closures

July 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Glenforest Road and Johnson Ferry Road.

July 22-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Road.

Glenridge Drive ramp closures

July 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

July 21-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

I-285 ramp closures

July 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

July 21-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive closed.

I-285 lane closures

July 17-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound at Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.

July 20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

July 20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Long Island Drive and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

Mount Vernon Highway closures

July 22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

July 17 and 20-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

July 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

On July 20, 22 and 24, 1:30 to 2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Riverside Drive and Glenridge Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On July 20, 22 and 24, 1:30 to 2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On July 22-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.