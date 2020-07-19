It’s about time to start looking for those library books that have spent the last four months collecting dust.

The DeKalb County Public Library will start accepting returns on Monday, July 20 at outdoor book drop-offs, according to a press release. People will also be able to check out more books through a pickup system starting Monday, July 27 at some library locations.

The library will not charge overdue fines, even if books were overdue before the pandemic closures. It will suspend all overdue fines for the rest of 2020.

All returned library materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in, according to the release.

On July 27, some DCPL will start a contact-free pickup service, including the Dunwoody branch at 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road. By the next week, DCPL is set to open the rest of the branches for pickup, including the Brookhaven location at 1242 North Druid Hills Road.

Pickup hours will be Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can place holds through the online library catalog or call their local branch to reserve materials for pickup. The library will notify people when their items are ready for pickup.

Each location will have a small group of staff in order to maintain social distancing, Weissinger said in the release.

People can call the Library Administrative Center at 404-508-7190 or their local branch with any questions starting July 20.

The DeKalb public library system closed all locations indefinitely on Saturday, March 14 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.