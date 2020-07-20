The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 454 new COVID-19 diagnoses between July 17 and July 20 update reports from the Fulton County Board of Health.

The number of cases increased in all of the main local ZIP codes. The 14-day trend was up more than 21% in both cities, but varied among local ZIP codes, rising in some and declining in others.

As of July 20, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 6,376 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 5,981 on July 17. Sandy Springs had 1,182 diagnoses, up from 1,123.

Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 47.7% of the total, and Sandy Springs remained third with 8.8% of the total.

The 14-day trend in new COVID-19 in each city is charted in the report, calculated by comparing the 14 days preceding the previous seven days with the 14-day period before that. In Atlanta, the 14-day trend was up by 45.2% and in Sandy Springs the 14-day trend was up by 21%.

To view the full reports, see the county website here.

The report does not state whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 524 cases and their home city was unknown in 1,419 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of July 20 was 13,346, up from 12,578 on July 17. Of those, 340 are reported as having died. About 10.7% of patients were hospitalized and about 2.5% died. Countywide, residents and staff of long-term care facilities account for about 11% of diagnoses and 56.2% of deaths.

The number of total diagnosed cases in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs between the July 17 and July 20 reports were as follows. The percentage change in the 14-day trend is shown in parentheses.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: Total: 416 (up from 394; 14-day trend down 10.6%)

30326: Total: 117 (up from 110; 14-day trend down 7.1%)

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: Total: 360 (up from 339; 14-day trend up 35.1%)

30350: Total: 260 (up from 252; 14-day trend down 31.1%)

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: Total: 263 (up from 257; 14-day trend down 19.3%)

30342: Total: 607 (up from 568; 14-day trend up 36.2% )