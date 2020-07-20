The “Movies by Moonlight” outdoor film screenings planned for August at City Springs have been canceled by Leadership Sandy Springs because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We’re disappointed not to be able to bring ‘Movies to Moonlight’ to City Springs next month, but out of concern for everyone’s health and safety, this is the right choice,” LSS Executive Director Jan Paul said in a July 17 press release.

The organization made the decision after an extension of Gov. Brian Kemp’s emergency order restricting large gatherings and the city of Sandy Springs’ decision to cancel its own summer concerts and keep entertainment venues closed.

Paul said LSS hasn’t given up on the outdoor movie presentations but aren’t sure how and when that might be possible.

“Right now, we want to encourage everyone to follow the social distancing guidelines, wash hands and wear a mask. It’s so important,” she said.

“Movies by Moonlight” has been an summer event in Sandy Springs since LSS started it 16 years ago. The organization sponsors three free, family-friendly movies outdoors on a big screen on Friday nights. When City Springs opened in 2018, LSS moved the screenings to the City Green park there.